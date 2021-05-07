COVID on rise: 5443 new cases, 50 fatalities in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir reported a new high of 5443 Covid-19 positive cases and 50 deaths in the last 24-hours. It is for the first time that J&K logged more than 5000 cases in a single day.

The high infection rate of the mutant virus as per the doctors is the main reason for the spike which has continued despite lockdown.

As per the details shared by the health department, J&K recorded highest ever daily spike of 5443 Covid cases, of which 1868 were from Jammu division and 3575 from Kashmir.

J&K reported 50 more deaths on Friday including 29 from Jammu division and 21 from Kashmir.

Srinagar continued to be the major contributor to daily spike reporting over 1000 new cases. Anantnag reported 568, Baramulla 496, Budgam 384, Pulwama 118, Kupwara 198, Anantnag 568, Bandipora 93, Ganderbal 169, Kulgam 344, Shopian 134, Jammu 639, Udhampur 292, Rajouri 300, Doda 37, Kathua 226, Samba 121, Kishtwar 39, Poonch 95, Ramban 67 and Reasi 52 cases.

Among those who succumbed to the virus in Kashmir’s hospitals include a 61-year-old man from Dalgate Srinagar, 78-year-old man from Anantnag, 70-year-old man at GMC Anantnag, 60-year-old man from Naibasti, 70-year-old man from S K Colony Anantnag , 72-year-old man from Janglatmandi, 55-year-old woman from Boniyar Baramulla.

Others who died due to Covid in Kashmir include 80-year-old from Pulwama, 68-year-old man from Makhdoom Sahib Srinagar, 70-year-old man from Babhara Pulwama, 80-year-old woman from Tral, 68-year-old man from Mallabagh Srinagar, 65-year-old from Illahibagh Srinagar, 80-year-old man from Safapora Ganderbal, 60-year-old man from Illahi-Bagh.

As per the health department official figures, 18 died in GMC Jammu, 03 in GMC Rajouri, 01 in Polo Hosp Mohali, 01 in DH Ramban, 01 in Fortis Amritsar, 01 in ASCOMS Jmu, 01 in SSH Jmu, 04 in Home/ Brought Dead, 01 in SKIMS JVC Bemina, 06 in SKIMS Soura, 01 in SMHS Sgr, 01 in GMC Baramulla, 02 in DH Pulwama, 01 in DH Shopian, 01 in DH Bandipora, 03 in JLNM Srinagar, 01 in CHC Kupwara & 03 in GMC Anantnag.

The total number of Covid-19 positive cases reported so far is 206954 out of which 160035 have recovered from the viral respiratory illness.

The number of active cases has reached 44307 – 28736 in Kashmir division and 15571 in Jammu division. Out of 2611 patients admitted in hospitals in J&K, 2220 are on oxygen support and 104 on ventilators.

Moreover 2752 more COVID-19 patients have recovered, 954 from Jammu Division and 1798 from Kashmir.