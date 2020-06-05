Covid-positive Srinagar woman dies at SMHS Hospital

A Srinagar woman who was admitted at SMHS Hospital on Thursday died at the hospital soon after, her sample testing positive posthumously.

The 65-year old woman died at SMHS Hospital on Thursday afternoon, Dr Nazir Chaudhary, medical superintendent of the hospital said. He said the patient was brought in with complaints of fever and was diagnosed with pneumonia. “She also had multiple underlying ailments,” he said. Dr Chaudhary said the patient died “within hours” of being admitted.

The sample of the patient had been taken and sent for COVID19 testing. “It tested positive late night,” Dr Chaudhary said.

The woman is the 36th person to die of COVID19 infection in J&K as per J&K Government. The death toll of Srinagar district reached 9 today.

At 3342 positive cases and 35 deaths, the COVID19 death rate in J&K is 1.08, lower than all-India death rate of 3.5 percent.