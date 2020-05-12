COVID positive teacher takes online classes from quarantine centre

A covid-19 positive teacher in Leh district of Ladakh has become an inspiration for others after he started taking online classes of his students from the quarantine centre.

Kifyat Hussain, a resident of Chushot, is under quarantine since he tested positive on May 3. However, this didn’t dampen his spirits to teach his students online from the isolation centre. Hussain is a teacher at Lamdon Model Senior Secondary School in Leh.

Speaking to the Greater Kashmir over phone from Leh, Hussain said that he had voluntarily gone for the testing after a number of COVID-19 positive cases were reported from his village. “I didn’t want to put my family or my students at risk so I went voluntarily for the testing.”

On May 3 his samples tested positive.

“The principal of my school motivated and supported me for taking online classes. Accordingly, we sought permission from the administration who allowed starting of the online classes by me from the isolation,” he said.

The school provided him the required equipment for conducting daily classes from 2PM to 3PM through Zoom. “I recorded lessons on YouTube and sent them to my 9th and 10 class students,” Hussain said.

“Besides job, teaching is my passion,” Hussain told Greater Kashmir. He believes the support he got from his family was an “important catalyst” that made teaching from the hospital possible for him.