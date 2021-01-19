COVID recovery rate improves to 97.5% in J&K

The COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 97.5 percent in Jammu and Kashmir, official figures show.

As per the figures, the J&K administration has conducted a total 42.9 lakh RAT and RT-PCR tests so far, of which 1,23,538 have tested positive. The number of recovered patients stands at 1,20,512, implying the recovery rate of 97.5 percent— highest in the country.

The drop in the cases has eased the burden on the dedicated Covid hospitals across J&K. As per the data, hospitals in J&K have a capacity of 3666 Covid-19 beds. Currently, 148 covid patients are admitted including 78 patients on oxygen support in isolation wards. Around 3382 beds are currently vacant. Also, 249 ICU beds are vacant in Covid hospitals, official data show.

According to health department officials the rate of fresh positive cases has also come down drastically. “In comparison to September, October when more than 1500 cases were reported in a day, now the average number of cases has come down to around 100.”

Meanwhile, according to a media bulletin, on Tuesday 113 new COVID positive cases were reported across J&K taking the tally of active cases to 1103. As per the official data, the total COVID deaths reported in J&K since March last year have been 1923.

“Presently, we are in a receding phase. We will have to live with Covid. We, however, shall have to change our lifestyle by minimum socialization and adhering to the guidelines,” said a critical care expert, Dr. Showkat Shah.

Meanwhile as the government of India has rolled largest COVID vaccination drive, as per the official data, 3,81,305 beneficiaries have so far been vaccinated in the country and 580 “adverse events” following immunization were reported, the Union health ministry said on Monday.