Covid scare closes Police Headquarters, APHQ

The headquarters of Jammu and Kashmir Police and Armed Police Headquarters have been closed after two Senior Superintendent of Police rank officers tested positive for COVID19.

A senior police officer said that an SSP posted at PHQ located at Airport Road here has tested positive due to which all the offices at the headquarters were closed.

“So far there is direction of one-day closure only,” the police officer said. “Intense fumigation of the building has been carried out.”

The officer said that contact tracing is also underway.

“It will be clear on Tuesday morning whether offices will reopen or remain closed.”

He said that samples of some officers and other staff are being collected for analysis.

The Armed Police Headquarters at Batamaloo also remained closed for the 5th consecutive day today as commandant of an Armed Police Battalion who had visited there has tested positive.

Officials said that contact tracing at APHQ is also underway and steps are being taken to break the chain.