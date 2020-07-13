Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
Shabir Ibn Yusuf
Srinagar,
UPDATED: July 14, 2020, 1:29 AM

Covid scare closes Police Headquarters, APHQ

Shabir Ibn Yusuf
Srinagar,
UPDATED: July 14, 2020, 1:29 AM
Representational Pic

The headquarters of Jammu and Kashmir Police and Armed Police Headquarters have been closed after two Senior Superintendent of Police rank officers tested positive for COVID19.

A senior police officer said that an SSP posted at PHQ located at Airport Road here has tested positive due to which all the offices at the headquarters were closed.

Trending News
File Pic: Mir Imran/GK

Covid-19 tests return negative for DGP Dilbag Singh, ADGP

Mubashir Khan/GK File Image

60-year-old Baramulla man dies of COVID-19, J&K toll 189

File Pic of Altaf Bukhari

Curbs to prevent parties from paying homage to July 13 martyrs highly regrettable: Altaf Bukhari

J&K will never forget sacrifice of July 13 martyrs: NC

“So far there is direction of one-day closure only,” the police officer said. “Intense fumigation of the building has been carried out.”

The officer said that contact tracing is also underway.

“It will be clear on Tuesday morning whether offices will reopen or remain closed.”

Latest News
File Pic: Mir Imran/GK

Agriculture officer dies of COVID-19 in Jammu; J&K toll 190

File Pic: Mir Imran/GK

Covid-19 tests return negative for DGP Dilbag Singh, ADGP

Mubashir Khan/GK File Image

60-year-old Baramulla man dies of COVID-19, J&K toll 189

File Pic

Modi interacts with Google's Pichai on tech, new work culture

He said that samples of some officers and other staff are being collected for analysis.

The Armed Police Headquarters at Batamaloo also remained closed for the 5th consecutive day today as commandant of an Armed Police Battalion who had visited there has tested positive.

Officials said that contact tracing at APHQ is also underway and steps are being taken to break the chain.

Related News