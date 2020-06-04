COVID SCARE | Jammu-based employees protest against impending Darbar Move

Jammu-based employees working in the Civil Secretariat today urged the government not to “force” them to shift to Srinagar as part of impending Darbar move.

Holding a protest demonstration, the officials said that they were worried about their health and safety in Kashmir valley owing to coronavirus outbreak.

The employees assembled in the compound of the Civil Secretariat and held a protest demonstration.

“We have in writing requested to the Lt Governor to allow Jammu-based employees perform their duties on ‘as is where is’ basis,” said Sanjeev Sharma, Vice President, Civil Secretariat Non Gazetted Employees’ Union.

Sharma said: “We are not against going to Srinagar with Darbar Move. But the current situation does not permit to stay in Estates Department hired hotels at Srinagar where the food is served from the community kitchen and there are apprehensions of spreading of virus as the cases are increasing in hundreds per day.”

He said that several deputations of Jammu employees have approached the UT government expressing concern over their move to Srinagar. “These employees have to take care of their families in the present distressing situation and some employees have old aged parents who are not able to manage their daily affairs,” he said.

Pertinently, the decision on Darbar Move is likely to be taken in the coming days by the government, an official said.

Meanwhile, the Jammu-based officers have also supported the demand of the move officials.

Wishing not to be quoted, the officers said they will equally be concerned about their families in case they were asked to move with the Darbar.

“The virus has affected elderly persons most. Can we stay in Srinagar and leave our aged parents alone here in Jammu?” a senior officer asked.