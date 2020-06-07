COVID unlock 1.0 |Govt issues guidelines

Government issued fresh guidelines to regulate activities for covid unlock-1 starting from Monday.

Under the fresh guidelines, the shopping malls have been permitted to open. All schools, colleges, universities, and educational institutions including Anganwadi centers will remain closed, while the online and distance learning will be permitted. However, their offices can continue to function for administrative purposes.

The cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment, parks, spas, theatres, bars, auditoriums, and assembly halls will continue to remain closed as per the guidelines issued by the Chief Secretary, BVR Subrahmanyam.

The fresh instructions will remain effective till June 30. The inter-state, inter-province and inter-district buses for public transport and private vehicles will not be permitted, except under specific categories of districts.

No social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious and other gatherings and congregations shall be permitted.

In red zones, private clinics and Out Parents Departments (OPDs) shall not be allowed to open.

As per the guideline, barber shops, saloons and parlours will open in entire Jammu and Kashmir.

Restaurants will function only for home delivery and takeaways, hotels can open at 50 percent cap, malls permitted to open, minibuses with 50 percent cap and buses can operate at 67 percent capacity in orange and green districts only on the notified routes.

State Road Transport Corporation (SRTC) buses shall operate in red districts and no inter-state and inter-province movement shall be allowed except on passes.

Meanwhile, restrictions will continue to remain imposed on all non essential activities between 8pm to 5am, whereas District Magistrates have been asked to issue prohibitory orders under section 144 of CrPC.

Permission has been granted to taxi and cabs with driver and two passengers, and maxi-cabs with four passengers to ply within district or between green districts. However, the inter-district public passenger transport vehicles like buses and mini-buses can operate with up to 2/3rd seating capacity for buses and up to 50 per cent seating capacity for mini-buses on notified routes by transport department between green districts. The order reads that there will be complete prohibition on inter-district movement of individuals between green to orange districts, between two red districts and crossing a red district except after following prescribed procedure.

Besides, functioning of private hospitals, clinics and nursing homes including OPD services, all e-commerce and courier services, agriculture, horticulture, animal husbandry and related activities and canteens, eateries at bus stands, railway stations and airports has been permitted, but with passes in red districts.

The guidelines have instructed that hotels and hospitality services can operate at 50 percent capacity, subject to the SOP of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. They have been asked to provide full protection gear and equipment to hotel staff, and maintain details of guests with entire travel history. It has been provided that only room service of food should be done instead of dine-in restaurants.

The hotels shall do frequent sanitization of common areas and spaces and shall follow necessary health precautions for guests and staff.

“All shopping malls can open except in red districts where they will operate with 50% of shops open on alternate days to be regulated by the Deputy Commissioners concerned,” reads the instructions.

The focus was kept on shopping malls which can open from 9 am upto 7 pm, special markings for social distancing, air conditioning of malls to follow guidelines of CPWD (temperature range of 24-30 degree Celsius, relative humidity in the range of 40-70 percent with adequate cross ventilation and intake of fresh air, food courts and dining facilities not allowed. Take away facility was allowed in restaurants.

The children’s gaming zones, gaming arcades and cinemas inside malls shall remain closed.

Regarding auto-rickshaws, the order reads that they are allowed to carry two passengers.

In marriage related functions, not more than 50 persons maintaining social distancing, with permission required for the function in red districts have been allowed.

Meanwhile, funeral last rites related rituals shall be allowed with not more than 20 persons ensuring social distancing.

As per the order, all shops, including in market areas, bazaars, market complexes falling within municipal corporation limits in orange district will remain open from 9 am till 7 pm.

Pertinently, the parking on the roads in markets and bazaars, complexes shall not be allowed, except where there is paid parking of the Municipal Corporation concerned and there are two free lanes for traffic flow.