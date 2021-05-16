COVID vaccination drive goes slow in Kashmir

The Covid19 vaccination drive in Kashmir has slowed down due to “delay in arrival of vaccines” with many people finding it difficult to book online slots for getting the jab amid spike in virus related deaths and infection cases.

For past couple of days, Kashmir division has witnessed very less Covid jabs being administered with officials stating that the dearth of vaccine supply “is the reason behind it”.

On Sunday not a single vaccination was administered in the Kashmir division, while in Jammu over 8000 doses of Covid vaccination was administered, officials said. “On Saturday also Kashmir recorded just over 500 vaccinations, while in Jammu over 14000 jabs were inoculated.”

Speaking exclusively to Greater Kashmir, Director General, Family Welfare, MCH & Immunization, Dr Saleem ur Rehman, said: “We have some delay in getting the vaccines, but we are doing vaccinations, it has not come to stop at all, but due to some delay the number of vaccines being administered in a day has come down.”

“So far J&K has received 37 lakh vaccines, we have done 65 percent vaccination of the people above 45-years, which is almost double the national average,” Dr Saleem said.

The DG Immunization rejected the allegation of disparity between Jammu and Kashmir divisions in the vaccination allocations. “Let me tell you one thing that since the day one when the vaccination drive began in Jammu and Kashmir, there was a steady vaccination inoculation going on in Jammu. But in Kashmir the situation was different as initially there was hesitancy from the people in Kashmir to get Covid jabs. Then we had to rope in opinion leaders, influencers including Dr. M.S Khuroo, SKIMS Director, Dr. A. G Ahanger, medical superintendents and prominent personalities who gave messages about the importance of vaccination.”

“Initially,” he said, “we were administering 2 to 3 thousand vaccines per day in the Kashmir division, but all of a sudden there was a huge surge. On May 26 alone, we administered 51000 vaccines in Kashmir which was not the case in Jammu as the vaccine number remained steady throughout. Now, as I already said there is some delay, the supply in Kashmir got exhausted early, as on date both Jammu and Kashmir divisions are dry.”

He added that the “allegations” of disparity, therefore, must not be paid any heed as “it is not based on data, but on superficial data of three or four days. There has been equal distribution between Kashmir and Jammu.”

In Jammu and Kashmir vaccination drive was started first for people above 60-years, then above 45 years and from May 1, vaccination started for people in the age group of 18-44 years.

In Srinagar initially ten centres were designated for this age group, however currently many centres are temporarily closed due to shortage of vaccinations.