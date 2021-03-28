COVID vaccination phase-4 to cover 24 lakh people in J&K

Over 24 lakh people in J&K can register and get vaccinated now as the phase-4 starting April 1 across India has all individuals, even the ones without any underlying disease, eligible to get the shot.

Director General, Health and Family Welfare, Dr Saleem ur Rehman said that registration for this phase of vaccination will start from Thursday, both online and offline.

He said in the vaccination phases that went by, only people who had some serious underlying ailment and were aged over 45 years, could register and get a shot at the nearby vaccination site. “Now, people who are 45 years old and above can get vaccinated, whether or not they have any underlying ailment,” he said adding that the drive would cover 24 lakh people in J&K.

While underlining the importance of vaccination, he said the cases were again on rise and the pandemic was far from over. “We have seen people, sometimes more than one from a family, succumbing to the viral infection and this is real,” he said. He asserted that the vaccine being administered in J&K was “absolutely safe and effective” and that no serious adverse event had been reported over the past 72 days of vaccination.

Over 6 lakh people have been given CoviShied vaccine in J&K as per official figures. These include healthcare workers (HCW) who were covered in the first phase of the drive that started on 16 January, other frontline workers, general population aged 60 years and above, general population aged 45 years and above with co-morbidities.

In order to get vaccinated, desirous candidates need to install a mobile application COWIN 2.0 available on Cowin website and many other government sites.

Dr Rehman said once the registration has been completed, the individual will get a message directing to the nearest vaccination site and the date for getting the shot. “It is a very simple process and people do not need to queue up anywhere for getting themselves listed for the vaccine,” he said.

He said the online registration is especially beneficial for elderly and sick candidates and increases the safety and ease of the process.

On the day of vaccination, the beneficiary needs to carry an identity proof – Aadhar Card or PAN card for verification of age and other credentials.