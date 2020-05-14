Covid19 | 12 new positives take J&K total to 983

J&K saw a dip in COVID19 cases today with only 12 new positives, six among them travelers returning from outside Kashmir. The total cases confirmed till date reached 983.

Information bulletin issued by J&K government said that 19 patients recovered from COVID19 today. The bulletin put the total number of recoveries of COVID19 at 485 while the number of active positive cases were 487. Recovered cases and active positive cases reached equivalent proportions today – 50 percent each.

Five samples of people belonging to Srinagar district, two from Shopian and one from Pulwama district tested positive today from Kashmir division. In Jammu division, three samples from Ramban district and one from Udhampur tested positive.

SKIMS, which has received over 3000 samples for testing in past two days, reported five positives. Two out of these, Dr Farooq Jan, medical superintendent SKIMS said, were from Shopian. While one, a 25 year old female from Herpora



Shopian is a contact of a positive case, one 28 year old male from Urpora Shopian has recent travel history of Delhi.

A sample from Pulwama of a 25 year old female tested positive today, Dr Jan said. In addition, a sample from Jammu division, tested at SKIMS, was also found positive.

Dr Jan said sample of a 50 year old female from Kanipora Srinagar was found positive today.

Four more samples – three females and one male, residents of Srinagar district also tested positive today. These samples had been taken from travelers returning to Kashmir. Dr Qazi Haroon, OSD to irectorate of health services Kashmir said these samples had been tested at Dr Lal Path Lab.

No sample out of the 748 processed at CD Hospital today was found positive for COVID19.

With the new cases, the total of COVID19 in J&K reached 983.

The district-wise distribution of cases revealed that Srinagar and Anantnag district contributed 16 percent of cases each to the total in Kashmir division. These districts have reported 142 and 145 cases respectively till date.

Bandipora which has reported 134 cases contributed to 15 percent of cases. Baramulla district with 110 cases was not very far behind with 13 percent of cases.

District Pulwama, with 14 cases had the lowest percentage of cases of COVID19 in Kashmir.

Kashmir division has reached 882 cases while Jammu crossed its 100 cases mark today and reached 101 cases.

Government has said that over one lakh people had been enlisted for observation in J&K, while 26603 people were being observed under home and institutional quarantine. 487 people were currently admitted in hospital isolations – all positive cases.