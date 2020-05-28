Covid19 | 1200 samples collected at Srinagar Airport in 4 days

As many as 16 travellers who arrived at the Srinagar International Airport during last four days have tested positive for Covid-19 even as 1200 samples were collected at the aerodrome terminal.

Officials said almost 350 to 500 samples were being collected on daily basis from the passengers who arrive at the airport.

Speaking with Greater Kashmir, Principal Secretary, Housing and Urban Development Department, Dheeraj Gupta who is also nodal officer for returning passengers at the airport, said that arrangements at the terminal building were made to ensure testing is conducted smoothly.

“There are 32 testing booths at the airport where sample collection takes place. After their arrival the passengers fill up a compulsory ICMR form,” Gupta said.

“Barring defence personnel and those arriving from Jammu, every single passenger who arrives at the airport is being tested for Covid-19. The defence personnel follow their own testing protocol,” Gupta said.

Travellers already tested in the city of their departure and carrying testing certificate with them don’t undergo Covid-19 testing again.

The official said among the travellers who arrived here on Monday, the day when air traffic resumed, one person tested positive. “14 travellers tested positive on Tuesday and Wednesday— 7 on each day,” the official said.

On Thursday, a traveller, a Srinagar resident, also tested positive, officials said. “On Monday 333 test samples were collected at the airport while 466 samples were collected on Tuesday,” Gupta said.

More than 30 flights with 3000 passengers aboard arrived at the Srinagar International Airport during last four days. These flights arrived after a hiatus of two months during which the air traffic remained suspended due to the lockdown owing to outbreak of Covid-19.

Officials said patients suffering from chronic illness, children and pregnant women who arrive at the airport are put under home quarantine. Apart from these exceptions, all other air travellers are put under administrative quarantine in their respective districts till the time reports of their Covid-19 test arrives.

Jammu and Kashmir along with other states such as Rajasthan and Karnataka have made administrative quarantine mandatory for air travellers.

Meanwhile, officials said that the Jammu Airport which has witnessed arrival of 23 flights with 864 passengers during last four is subjecting the incoming passengers to “aggressive testing”.