COVID19 | 127 positive cases in J&K, total 7093

J&K had 127 cases added to its COVID19 total, reaching 7093. While over 60 percent cases have recovered, the percentage of samples testing positive, among the total tested, has increased over the past week.

The positive percentage in the week gone by has risen to 2.5 from the initial percentage of 1.8 percent.

Till 20 June, 301209 samples of people suspected of COVID19 infection were tested in J&K. Of these, 5834 had tested positive. In the week that followed, from 21 June to 28 June, 50656 samples were tested, an information bulletin issued by J&K Government said. The bulletin states that 1259 people have tested positive during this period. With these figures, the percentage of samples that tested positive among the total tested is 2.5 percent.

Before June, the percentage of samples testing positive among the total tested was 1.8 percent. Data reveals a steady rise in the positive percentage in June.

Srinagar district continued to record a high number of new cases. The district had 31 new cases today. Of these, four were travelers returning from outside the UT, including one from Pakistan. Two doctors and two policemen from Srinagar tested positive today. The bulk of new cases were of patients either admitted to hospitals for treatment of diseases other than COVID19 or those who had reported with symptoms. Only six of the new cases from Srinagar today were contacts of known cases. Srinagar district has 590 active positive cases, those reported in the last two weeks. The number is highest among all districts. 262 cases from Srinagar have recovered while the district has reported 22 deaths.

22 cases were reported from Budgam today. The new positives took the total number of cases to 393 in Budgam, of which 177 are active positive. While 10 of these were contacts of known cases, eight people sampled randomly from red zones tested positive. A pregnant woman and a service provider were also positive.

Kupwara had 16 new cases, including two returnees from outside. Two of these were samples from District Police Lines Kupwara and seven were from Border Roads Organisation. Contacts of known cases from Halmatpora area of district also tested positive.

Pulwama had 11 new cases, five of these contacts from Draklaran Abhama and four other contacts from other villages. Two service providers tested positive in Pulwama today.

Kulgam had 7 new cases, four contacts and one patient admitted for surgery. Ganderbal had 4 cases, Shopian 2, Anantnag 2, Bandipora 1.

In Jammu division, out of the 25 new cases, 19 were returnees from outside the UT. Seven of these are from Jammu district, while 7 others are from Udhampur district.

The total number of COVID19 cases in J&K reached 7093 today, of which 4316 have recovered. The percentage of recovered cases stood at 60.8 percent.