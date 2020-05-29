Covid19 | 128 more positives take J&K total to 2164

The spike in COVID19 cases continued today with 128 new cases, most of these people returning to J&K from outside.

Of the 128 cases reported on Friday, 94 had been sampled upon their return from outside. With the total of cases reaching 2164, there has been a rise of about 800 cases in the past 10 days. Most of these new cases are people who have been stranded outside J&K. Data reveals that major chunk of fresh cases have been from Kashmir division.

Dr Qazi Haroon, officer on special duty with directorate of health services Kashmir, said currently sampling was based on contact history and recent travel history. He said that of the 92 positive cases in Kashmir on Friday, 38 were people who had been sampled locally, based on their contacts and the rest were travelers. He said pregnant women nearing their due date were also being sampled on priority.

District Srinagar had the highest number of cases today with 27 positives. All of these were people who had returned from outside and had been sampled upon their return. 40 of these had been sampled at airport. Of

these are two female children, siblings, aged 7 and nine years.

The most affected district due to the high incidence of positive cases among travelers is Kulgam. Today, it had 19 new positives, 18 of these travelers. Of these, two are children aged seven and nine years. The district has reported 273 cases of COVID19 in total. Of these only 68 are those who have no travel history. The rest, 205 cases, are all returnees from outside.

Kupwara had 18 new cases, six of these travelers, and one pregnant woman. Pulwama had 13 cases, ten of whom had no travel history.

Anantnag had six new cases, four of them pregnant women.

Baramulla had eight new cases, four of them travelers, including a one year old child.

Data sourced from three testing laboratories in Srinagar reveals two samples taken from district police lines Budgam and one from police station Manzgam tested positive.

36 samples from Jammu Division tested positive today taking the total number of cases reported from the division to 436. In Kashmir, the total has reached 1728 today.

28 deaths have taken place due to the viral infection in J&K.

J&K Government has said that the best way to protect oneself from COVID-19 is by maintaining physical distance of at least 2 metre from others, frequently cleaning hands with an alcohol based hand sanitizer or washing them with soap and water and following good respiratory etiquettes and hygiene.