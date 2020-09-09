COVID19 | 1617 new cases, 17 deaths

Amid the ramped up testing, Jammu and Kashmir recorded the highest spike of 1617 COVID19 cases and 17 deaths on Wednesday.

Official figures accessed by the Greater Kashmir revealed that the highest number of 24000 tests were conducted in a day.

Jammu and Kashmir’s total tally of infected persons has reached 47,542.

Jammu district recorded the highest number of 583 cases in a day while the Srinagar district reported 260, taking its overall tally close to 11,000.

While the rising cases have raised concerns, the health department officials say the rate of testing has doubled in the last few days thus the rise in the number of cases.

Speaking to the Greater Kashmir, Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education Department, Atal Dullo said there is no need to panic as the spike in the number of COVID19 cases is due to an increase in testing rate. “Earlier we were conducting less than 10,000 tests a day, now the rate has gone up above 20,000 a day. Today, alone we conducted 24,000 tests. As the rate of testing has gone up, the number of infection cases will naturally increase. On an average the number of tests from last week is in the range of 20 to 24 thousand tests per day in J&K.”

In Kashmir division alone, the health department as per official has conducted 20,000 rapid antigen tests at various places including over 50 government offices, market places etc.

Jammu reported 894 cases today and 723 were from Kashmir Valley. This is for the seventh day in a row now that the J&K has reported over 1000 cases.

Srinagar reported 260, Baramulla 85, Pulwama 37, Budgam 69, Anantnag 69, Bandipora 75, Kupwara 51, Kulgam 16, Shopian 23, Ganderbal 38, Jammu 583, Rajouri 71, Kathua 36, Udhampur 77, Samba 30, Ramban 18, Doda 31, Poonch 11, Reasi 28 and Kishtwar 9.

Moreover, 620 more COVID19 patients have recovered and were discharged from various hospitals— 52 from Jammu Division and 568 from Kashmir Valley.

17 deaths in 24 hours:

Jammu and Kashmir has recorded 17 deaths in the last 24 hours due to COVID19 taking the total tally of fatalities to 853 of which 730 were reported from Kashmir division and 123 from Jammu division.

Of total 17 deaths on Wednesday, 10 were reported from Jammu and seven from Kashmir division.

In Kashmir division, two deaths were reported from Srinagar district, where a 55-year old female from Barzulla and 60-year old female from Khanyar died at SKIMS. Baramulla district also reported two fatalities due to COVID19. A 77-year old female from Noorbagh Baramulla and 65-year old male from Kamlakote Uri died.

One death each from Kupwara, Bandipora and Anantnag districts were reported. A 40-year old male from Handwara died at SMHS, 65-year old female from Trigam, Bandipora, died at SMHS and a 36-year old male from Vailoo Kokernag was among the seven fatalities reported in Kashmir division in the last 24 hours.

From Jammu division, five deaths were reported from Jammu district, two each from Rajouri and Reasi districts, one in Kathua district.

Among deaths in Jammu division include a 55-year old male from Nai Basti Satwari Jammu, a female (42 years) of Bagh-e-Bahu, 45-year old male from Subhash Nagar, 75-year old male from Talab Tillo Jammu and 65-year old male from Jammu district.