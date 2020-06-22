COVID19: 2 deaths take J&K's toll to 85

Two COVID19 positive patients died today in Kashmir division, the death toll of the viral infection in J&K reaching 85.

A 65-year old male from Kakapora Pulwama admitted at SMHS Hospital died on 21 June. He had been admitted a few hours before his death, Dr Nazir Chaudhary medical superintendent SMHS Hospital said. “His sample was reported positive today,” he said. Dr Chaudhary said the deceased had pneumonia and was critical when he was admitted. The death is the fourth in Pulwama due to COVID19, information bulletin issued by J&K Government said.

The second death on Monday took place at Chest Diseases Hospital, a patient from Kokernag Anantnag with acute respiratory distress syndrome and had underlying thyroid problems, Dr Saleem Tak, medical superintendent CD Hospital said. He said the 58-year old patient had been shifted on 19 June from GMC Anantnag, where he had tested positive. “We put him on a ventilator here. However, he passed away at 4 pm today,” Dr Tak said.

The death is the 7th one attributed to COVID19 in Anantnag district. The death toll of COVID19 reached 75 in Kashmir division with these two deaths while J&K fatality reached 85.