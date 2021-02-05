COVID19 | 24 deaths in 20 days in J&K

Amid vaccination drive against COVID19, people continue to die due to this viral respiratory illness in J&K. In the last 20 days, 24 patients passed away due to COVID infection.

As per the government of Jammu and Kashmir’s media bulletin on COVID, one person has died in the last 24 hours taking the total tally of deaths due to COVID infection to 1944.

As per a health department official “despite controlling Covid infection to a large extent, the persons having underlying illness or comorbidities are dying due to this infection. It will take time to stop deaths due to COVID.”

In comparison to Jammu, Kashmir division has recorded more deaths due to COVID. The number of deaths in Kashmir is 1222 while in Jammu 722 persons died due to novel Coronavirus.

Srinagar district has the highest number of deaths i.e. 458, followed by Jammu district where 371 persons have died so far due to COVID.

However the silver lining is the reduction in the number of new cases. On Friday, 66 cases were reported in J&K, including 30 travelers taking the total virus tally to 124785, officials said on Friday.

Among the fresh cases, 51 cases were reported from Kashmir Valley and 15 from Jammu division. Also, one district from Kashmir and six districts from Jammu division reported zero cases during the time. All other districts barring Srinagar reported cases in single-digit.

Giving the district-wise cases, they said, Srinagar reported 25, Baramulla 1, Budgam 8, Pulwama 5, Kupwara 1, Anantnag 6, Bandipora 1, Ganderbal 3, Kulgam 1, Shopian 0, Jammu 9, Udhampur 2, Rajouri 1, Doda 0, Kathua 2, Samba 0, Kishtwar 0, Poonch 1, Ramban 0 and Reasi 0.

However, 63 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and were discharged from various hospitals – 17 from Jammu Division and 46 from Kashmir.

The number of active cases stands at 654, the total number of recovered cases are 122187.

As per the official data, 46.4 lakh persons were tested for the virus in Jammu and Kashmir since mid march when the first case of COVID was reported in Kashmir division. Out of these, 45.18 lakh were reported negative.

Though the government has lifted COVID related restrictions, the health department officials are stressing on following SOPs which include maintaining social distancing in public places, frequent hand washing, use of face masks.