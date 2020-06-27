COVID19 | 3 more deaths; toll 94

Three people died of COVID19 here between Friday night and Saturday evening, the fatality of the viral illness reaching 94 in J&K.

A Sopore woman admitted to SMHS Hospital on 25 June died a day after her admission, Dr Nazir Chaudhary, medical superintendent of the hospital said. He said the 70 year old woman was sampled on Friday and her sample tested positive Saturday morning, after her death. He said the body was handed over to her family on Saturday. “The deceased was suffering from COVID19 pneumonia and was a known case of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease,” Dr Chaudhary said.

On Saturday morning, a 45 year old woman from Batengo, Khanabal Anantnag died at SKIMS. The patient, Dr Farooq Jan, medical superintendent of SKIMS said, was admitted on 25 June and was diagnosed with community acquired pneumonia. “She had underlying ailments of hypertension and diabetes with severe difficulty in swallowing,” he said. He said the patient had tested positive on Friday and died at 11 am on Saturday.

Later in the evening, a 76 year old man from Kulgam died at Chest Diseases Hospital “soon after” he was shifted from SMHS Hospital. Dr Saleem Tak, medical superintendent CD Hospital said the patient tested COVID19 positive on Saturday and was shifted to CD Hospital on Saturday evening. “He died soon after,” Dr Tak said.

With the three fatalities, the COVID19 toll in J&K reached 94.