Covid19: 3474 new cases, 26 deaths in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir recorded its worst ever spike of 3474 Covid19 cases in a single day even as 26 patients succumbed after testing positive for the viral infection in the last 24 hours.

J&K has reported over 3000 cases for the third day in a row reporting 10000 cases in just 72 hours.

The number of fatalities due to Covid too has witnessed a spike. In the last six days, J&K has reported over 150 deaths due to the infection.

As per the details shared by the health department, out of 3474 cases, Kashmir reported 2450 cases while Jammu reported 1024.

The Srinagar district recorded the highest single day spike of 1017 cases. It is for the second time that any district in J&K has reported over 1000 cases in a day. The situation in Srinagar district which is the hub of commercial activities in Kashmir division is turning from bad to worse. The administration has notified scores of areas as containment zones.

Another cause of concern is the rapidly increasing cases in Baramulla district, the north Kashmir district reported its highest tally of daily cases today. 429 cases were reported from Baramulla during the last 24 hours.

Budgam district too has reported its highest tally of daily cases of 268, Pulwama 137, Kupwara 71, Anantnag 228, Bandipora 51, Ganderbal 57, Kulgam 181, Shopian 11, Jammu 489, Udhampur 128, Rajouri 111, Doda 48, Kathua 58, Samba 77, Kishtwar 21, Poonch 32, Ramban 17 and Reasi 43.

The fatalities due to Covid-19 are also on rise, in just six days over 150 patients died due to COVID in various hospitals in J&K.

On Thursday, 26 deaths were reported, of which 17 fatalities were reported from Jammu division and 9 from Kashmir division taking the total death toll to 2253.

Out of 25 deaths, 7 died in GMC Jammu, 01 in DH Udhampur, 01 in Military hospital, 01 in GMC Doda, 01 in CHC Basanigarh, 01 in GN Hospital (MCH), 01 in GMC Kathua, 03 were bought dead from home, 02 in JLMN, 01 in SKIMS Soura, 01 in GMC Baramulla, 02 in DH Pulwama, 02 in GMC Anantnag, 01 in CD hospital.

The number of active positive cases in J&K has reached above 26,000. Current active cases in J&K are 26144 of which 16329 are in Kashmir and 9815 in Jammu division.

As per the health department 3113 hospital beds have been exclusively designated for COVID patients, of which 1576 are occupied, 1213 patients are on oxygen support and 62 are on ventilators.

Meanwhile 1617 more COVID-19 patients have recovered – 710 from Jammu Division and 907 from Kashmir in the last 24 hours.