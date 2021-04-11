Covid19 | 5 deaths, 915 cases in J&K

In the last 24 hours, Jammu and Kashmir reported 915 positive cases even as there were five covid related deaths in Kashmir division.

As per the details shared by the health department, of the 915 COVID cases, 627 are from Kashmir and 288 from Jammu division. The infected include 156 travellers who have tested positive on arrival.

J&K is witnessing an upsurge in cases and deaths due to COVID. In the last 24-hours five persons succumbed after being infected with the virus in Kashmir division. With this the number of deaths due to COVID has reached 2034, of which 1282 were in Kashmir and 752 in Jammu division.

As per the official figures, the number of active positive cases in J&K is 7335 of which 5003 are in Kashmir and 2332 in Jammu division.

As per district-wise breakup, Srinagar has again reported the highest number of cases in J&K. The summer capital has reported 362 cases on Sunday. The highest number of active positive cases are also in the district.

Baramulla has reported 111 cases, Budgam 27, Pulwama 15, Kupwara 38, Anantnag 25, Bandipora 12, Ganderbal 8, Kulgam 15, Shopian 14, Jammu 192, Udhampur 3, Rajouri 4, Doda 8, Kathua 11, Samba 11, Kishtwar 0, Poonch 8, Ramban 3 and Reasi 48. There are 7335 active cases—2332 in Jammu and 5003 in Kashmir, they added. (GNS)

Meanwhile, 330 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 57 from Jammu division and 273 from Kashmir.

In the last ten days, the number of cases reported in J&K is 6969 which is twice the number of cases reported in last month.

The number of active positive cases from April 1 has also increased manifold.