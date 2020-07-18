Front Page, GK Top News, Today's Paper
Zehru Nissa
Srinagar,
UPDATED: July 18, 2020, 11:58 PM

COVID19: 5 more deaths in Kashmir

Security forces personnel among deceased; Toll 236
Five deaths were attributed to COVID19 in Kashmir on Saturday, the death toll in J&K reaching 236.

Since 10 July, J&K has been recording more than 5 COVID19 deaths a day. On 15 July, 13 deaths were attributed to the viral illness. Today’s five deaths are the lowest single day count of fatalities for the past 8 days.

Four of the five COVID19 positive patients who died today at various hospitals in Srinagar did not have any reported co-morbid condition. All of the patients were diagnosed to have developed viral pneumonia, a health official said. An official said that two patients died within a day of being admitted to the hospitals while three others had been on treatment for over five days.

Among the deceased is a security forces personnel who was admitted at Chest Diseases Hospital since 17 July. The personnel, a doctor said, was a resident of Assam and was posted in Awantipora Pulwama. The 52 year old man is the fourth security personnel to die of the viral illness in Kashmir.

A 50 year old female from Arigam Budgam also died at Chest Diseases Hospital. The patient was admitted to the hospital since 10 July, a doctor said.

At SKIMS Soura, a 55 year old man from Sallar Anantnag died today. He was admitted on 12 July.

A 60 year old man from Kulgam’s K B Pora died at SKIMS Soura on 16 July, soon after his admission. His sample was reported positive today.

An 80 year old woman from Putshay Bandipora also died at SKIMS late Friday night. She was suffering from multi-organ failure, a doctor said she had tested positive for the viral infection.

