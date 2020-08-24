COVID19: 7 casualties, 428 new cases

COVID19 deaths as well as fresh cases dropped in J&K on Monday with seven people losing lives and 428 testing positive. The death toll reached 638, the tally of cases reached 33075.

A 58 year old male from Kralpora Kupwara was brought dead to CHC Kupwara today. A doctor said the patient tested positive on Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) and had been running fever for the past many days. “His saturation had probably fallen too low and he had already died when he reached the hospital,” the doctor said. The doctor warned against ignoring or self-treating fever and other flu symptoms. He said anyone who has fever and is experiencing ‘shortness of breath, fatigue, drowsiness, difficulty in talking’ must reach hospital and seek expert help.

Three people died at SMHS Hospital in the last 24 hours. These were a 55 year old woman from Naidkadal Srinagar, a 62 year old woman from Noopora Pulwama and a 70 year old from Muqam Baramulla. All these patients had no reported underlying diseases and had been admitted with COVID19 pneumonia, a doctor working at the hospital said. He said two of the patients were on oxygen support for many days.

An 80 year old woman from Bemina Srinagar passed away at SKIMS Soura today. She had been admitted on 16 August. A 65 year old man passed away at Chest Diseases Hospital today. He was from Sangri Baramulla.

Sample of a man, 50 year old, who had passed away at his home in Ayatmalla Bandipora tested positive today.

Among the 428 cases reported today, 274 were from the Kashmir division. The new cases included approximately 60 defense personnel stationed in various districts. 100 people who had been sampled based on symptoms or randomly and were not contacts of known cases tested positive in Kashmir today. 12 travelers tested also positive in the division.

Srinagar district had a dip in new cases with only 78 positives. Moreover, 87 infected people recovered today taking the cumulative of recovered cases to 6601.

Bandipora had 65 positive cases today. The total number of reported cases from the district reached 1886. However, the number of active cases from Bandipora was 840 on Monday evening, the second highest in J&K and reflecting the upward trend of COVID19 infection. The cases from Bandipora include nearly 20 people who had been sampled from security camps in Gurez and Sumbal. Many civilians from Kehnoosa village in the district were also reported positive. These were contacts of a known case, a health official said.

While Budgam had 27 cases, 25 cases each were recorded from Kupwara and Ganderbal. Anantnag and Pulwama had 14 cases each. Baramulla, which has been witnessing a spike in COVID9 cases and has 576 active cases, had only 9 fresh positives today. Kulgam had 11 cases, while Shopian had 6.

In Jammu, 55 of the 154 cases were travelers while 99 were non-travelers.

373 people recovered from CVID19 today in the UT, taking the cumulative of recoveries to 25205.