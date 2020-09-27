COVID19 | 9 deaths, 1141 new cases

J&K saw 1141 people testing positive for COVID19 on Sunday while 9 people who had tested positive succumbed to the infection. The fatality count reached 1150, among the 72190 who have tested positive till date.

Today’s was the lowest death toll for a day in J&K in September. On 1 September as well, 9 people were reported to have died due to this respiratory virus. However, during the days in between, the deaths have always been more than 10 reaching up to 30 last week.

Six of the deaths took place in Kashmir division. These included two people from Srinagar, 1 from Baramulla, 1 from Pulwama, 1 from Delhi and 1 from Budgam, a health official said. While 3 of these were admitted at SMHS Hospital, 3 were admitted at SKIMS Soura.

At SMHS Hospital, the deceased were a 40 year old male, a Railways employee. A doctor working at the hospital said the deceased was brought to the emergency after he had suffered a stroke. He tested positive for COVID19 after his death, he said.

A 74-year old male from Tral Pulwama died at the same hospital late Saturday evening. A doctor said the patient died soon after admission. “Although his Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) was negative, his RT-PCR report was positive,” a doctor said. He said the body of the deceased had been released as per COVID19 protocol as he was diagnosed with COVID19 pneumonia.

An 80 year male from Chattergam Budgam also passed away at SMHS 12 days after admission. He was being treated for COVID19 pneumonia, a doctor said.

At SKIMS, a 55 year old male resident of Dalgate Srinagar who was admitted with COVID19 pneumonia in both lungs passed away earlier today. He had no underlying ailment, a doctor at the hospital said. Another Srinagar resident, an 84 year old male resident of Rajouri Kadal lost battle with COVID19 today. He was a diabetic. A 70 year old male resident of Sopore Baramulla also breathed his last at this hospital.

As per information bulletin issued by J&K Government, 3 people died due to COVID19 in Jammu division.

Sunday saw 1141 people testing positive for COVID19 in J&K.

Of these, 452 were from Kashmir division while 689 were from Jammu division.

A health official said in Kashmir 152 samples that tested positive today were taken from symptomatic people, who had either self reported or had been tested on advice of doctors. 108 samples had been taken from various organizations and departments as part of random sampling, 43 from defense personnel, 14 from service providers and 77 contacts of known cases.

The highest cases, as has been the trend, were from Srinagar district, where 181 people tested positive. The cases from other districts today were Budgam 61, Baramulla 34, Pulwama 35, Anantnag 30, Bandipora 33, Kupwara 45, Ganderbal 12, Kulgam 8 and Shopian 13.

The total recovered cases reached 52859, 1365 of them recovering today.