COVID19 | 975 new positives, 20 deaths in J&K

The total reported cases of COVID19 in J&K reached 75070 today when 975 people tested positive, while the death toll mounted to 1201 with the death of 20 people who had tested positive for the infection.

Today the number of new cases was less than 1000, only the fourth time in September. From 01 to 30, 656363 COVID19 tests were carried out in J&K, information by J&K Government reveals. Out of these, 37372 samples tested positive. The positive percentage in the month of September has been 5.6, slightly higher than the average positive percentage of samples in the month of August when it

was approximately 5.1. In July, the positive percentage of samples was 4 percent, as per the official data.

A senior health official said that the increasing positive percentage, amidst the increasing number of tests is reflective of the extent of spread in the community. “It is a rough estimate but nevertheless an understatement,” he said while holding technical reasons responsible.

In Kashmir the number of positives increased from 28917 to 45799 during the month. In Jammu, the cases rose from 8781 to 29271, at a faster pace. The recoveries increased from 29015 to 56872. The recoveries were mostly from Jammu division, corresponding to the number of cases.

Today, out of the 975 new cases, 407 were from Kashmir division. In Kashmir, the majority of cases were from Srinagar where 173 people were confirmed positive today. A health official said 3000 to 4000 samples in Srinagar are tested everyday through Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT) carried out across the government departments, private organisations, educational institutes etc. The cumulative total of cases in Srinagar reached 14882 today.

In other districts, the number of new cases were: Budgam 48, Baramulla 53, Pulwama 33, Anantnag 16, Bandipora 15, Kupwara 38, Ganderbal 23, Kulgam 6 and Shopian 2.

In Jammu division, out of the 568 cases, 353 were from Jammu district.

The district now has 13015 cases, cumulative of which 3374 are active while 9457 have recovered.

Today, 20 people succumbed to COVID19 in J&K, officials said.

In Kashmir 9 deaths were reported. Four of these were from Srinagar – a 65 year old female from Ahmed Nagar admitted at SKIMS Soura, a 60 year old male from Khayyam admitted at SMHS Hospital, a 65 year old male from Rainawari admitted at SKIMS Soura and a 68 year old male from Gulab Bagh area admitted at SKIMS Soura. A 57 year old male resident of Hajin Bandipora also passed away at SKIMS.

A 70 year old male from Khan Sahib Budgam died at SMHS Hospital, a 60 year old female from Beehama Ganderbal passed away at SKIMS Soura, a 55 year old male from Khanabal Anantnag lost life at Chest Diseases Hospital, while a 65 year old male from Nagipora Anantnag lost the battle at the same hospital.

In Jammu, 11 people were reported to have died in 24 hours prior to Wednesday evening.