COVID19 cases, casualties stable

With three deaths in Kashmir and five in Jammu, 8 people died due to COVID19 in J&K on Friday, the death toll reaching 1366. Meanwhile, 697 new cases were detected, the total mounting to 86754.

The deaths attributed to COVID19 have dropped significantly in Kashmir division, while Jammu division has also seen a decrease in casualties over the past one week. A health official said in the month of October, 77 people have been reported to have lost

life to COVID19 in Kashmir districts. In Jammu division, 108 people have succumbed to the viral illness during this time.

In Kashmir, the fresh casualties of the viral illness in the division include a 60 year old male from Uri Baramulla admitted at SKIMS Soura, a 66 year old female from Hyderpora Srinagar admitted at SMHS Hospital and a 75 year old male from Deedarpora Kupwara admitted at the same hospital.

In Jammu division, five deaths were reported today.

Meanwhile, 697 people tested positive in J&K. In the past 24 hours, over 24000 tests were carried out in J&K, official information reveals. The positive percentage has been slightly higher than the positive percentage of Thursday.

Today, 385 people tested positive in Kashmir and 312 in Jammu.

In Kashmir, 78 people that tested positive today were contacts of known cases. 102 people that tested positive today were symptomatic. 48 randomly taken samples were also found positive today.

51948 people have tested positive till date in Kashmir. Of these, 3589 had been sampled upon their return from outside the UT, while 48359 had been non-travelers. A health official said random sampling has helped detect thousands of asymptomatic cases that would otherwise not get tested. “We have now testing available for anyone who seeks and this is helping in containing the spread of infection,” he said.

The district-wise break-up of cases today was: Srinagar 155, Budgam 28, Baramulla 40, Pulwama 19, Kupwara 33, Anantnag 45, Bandipora 21, Ganderal 23, Kulgam 21, Shopian 0.

In Kashmir, 26 people sampled upon their return tested positive. 45823 people have recovered in Kashmir from the viral infection. Of these, 457 recovered today.

In Jammu division, 30656 people have recovered, out of the 34806 that tested positive till date. Today, 381 people recovered from the infection.

In Jammu district, 312 people tested positive today. J&K Government data on availability of dedicated COVID19 beds, ICU beds and ventilators states a majority of hospital spaces vacant across all districts.