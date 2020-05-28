COVID19 cases cross 2000 mark in J&K

J&K saw 115 new cases of COVID19 today taking the total number of confirmed cases beyond 2000 mark to 2036. Most among the new cases are people returning from outside J&K, while one doctor and five pregnant women also tested positive.

J&K has been witnessing a spike in COVID19 cases in the past one week. J&K crossed 1000 mark on 15 May. It took just 13 days to add 1000 cases to the total. While the first case was reported on 09 March, the first 1000 patients took 80 days to accumulate. J&K government has said the rise in cases is due to the intensive testing taking place.

As per information made available by Government, till date 153522 tests have been carried out in J&K.

While 115 people tested positive today, 92 among these were people whose samples had been taken upon their return from outside J&K, Government said. On Wednesday, while 162 samples had tested positive in J&K, 100 of these were travelers, spokesperson for UT Government Rohit Kansal said.

Of Thursday’s positive samples, 45 were from residents of Kupwara district. Chief Medical Officer Kupwara, Dr Kausar Amin said 44 of the samples were from people who had returned from outside. “Of these 40 samples were tested at Command Hospital Udhampur, while four were tested in Srinagar,” she said.

Baramulla district had 16 new cases today, 12 of these travelers and one pregnant woman. These, an official in health and medical education department said, were also tested outside Kashmir. The district also recorded death of a patient last evening whose sample tested positive today.

Eight travelers and three other people from Srinagar district tested positive today. These included a person from Dalgate area, working in the canteen of Chest Diseases Hospital here. An ambulance driver of the hospital had tested positive on Wednesday.

Budgam district, like Srinagar, had 11 new cases. However, all of these were people returning from outside.

District Shopian had eight new cases. Only two of these were travelers and one six year old child. Among the new cases from the district is a doctor working at district hospital Shopian, Dr S Saleem Khan, nodal officer COVID19 at GMC Srinagar said. The sample had been found positive at the virology lab of CD Hospital.

Anantnag had seven new cases, of which three are travelers and three are pregnant women. Three travelers from Pulwama district tested positive today.

Jammu division had 14 new cases today, of which 10 were travelers. The new positives belonged to Jammu, Kathua, Udhampur and Reasi districts.

Of the 2036 cases in J&K, 1150 are active positive while 859 have recovered. 27 deaths attributed to the viral infection have taken place here.

SKIMS bulletin said seven samples out of 347 received from Srinagar Airport in the past 24 hours tested positive.