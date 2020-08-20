Covid19 | CRPF man among 11 die in Kashmir

A CRPF man was among the 11 lives lost due to COVID19 respiratory viral infection in Kashmir today. With these deaths, the fatality count mounted to 594 in J&K, Srinagar bearing the highest brunt.

The death toll of Srinagar district reached 187 today with four of its residents succumbing to COVID19. A CRPF man who was stationed in the Shivpora area of the city, a health official said, was admitted to SMHS Hospital in a critical condition today, and died a few hours later. He said this patient had bilateral COVID19 pneumonia and acute respiratory distress. He is the tenth security forces personnel to have died of COVID19 in Kashmir. The health official said the deceased belonged to Haryana.

Srinagar residents who lost life due to the respiratory virus were: an 80 year old man from Raj Bagh who was admitted at SMHS Hospital, a 56 year old resident of Lal Bazar admitted at Chest Diseases Hospital, a 57 year old man from Buchpora Srinagar who lost life at SKIMS Soura.

Two Baramulla residents also lost life to coronavirus today. These were a 62 year old man from Gantmulla admitted at SMHS Hospital and a 70 year old man from Marazigund Brahmapora admitted at SKIMS Soura.

At SMHS Hospital, a 60 year old from Bamroo Magam in Budgam died while another Budgam resident, a 75 year old female from Chattergam area of the district also expired at this hospital. Other deaths reported from the hospital were of a 55 year old man from Yunsu Handwara Kupwara, an 87 year old man Drass and an 87 year old male from Tral Pulwama. These deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, between Wednesday and Thursday evening, when this report was filed.