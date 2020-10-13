COVID19 curve stabilising in J&K

With cases and deaths not varying much over the days, the COVID19 curve has started to plateau in J&K over the past one week. Today, 677 people tested positive while 7 people were reported to have lost lives.

Since October 07, new cases of COVID19 have ranged around 570 and 670. The highest reported cases in the week were today while the lowest ones were on October 11 when 569 people tested positive. A health official said that there has been a substantial decrease in the number of cases between September and October. “We are testing the same number of people and much of our sampling is random now,” he said. He added that the number of positives among travelers and contacts had not changed much. However, the number of positives among the random samples was decreasing marginally and it was reflective in the overall tally from Kashmir.

In terms of fatality too, the numbers have been stable in the past week, data reveals. Today, four people, among the seven casualties, were from the Kashmir division. Three of them were admitted at SMHS Hospital. The deceased include a 77 year old male from Chanapora Srinagar, a 65 year old male from Baramulla and an 80 year old male from Nagam Budgam. A 70 year old male from Rafiabad Baramulla admitted at Indoor Stadium Baramulla also succumbed to the viral illness today. The death toll of the viral illness, as per official bulletin on the pandemic is 1340 and includes 903 people who have succumbed in Kashmir.

Today, of the 677 cases reported from the UT, 364 were from Kashmir division. Srinagar district had 145 of its residents testing positive today. The total number of cases reported till date in the capital district is 16901 of which 1721 are active positive. However, as per health department, many of these people are recovering at their homes owing to their mild or no symptoms.

Today 35 people from Budgam, 53 from Baramulla, 43 from pulwama, 18 from Kupwara, 14 from Anantnag, 24 from Bandipora, 22 from Ganderbal, 9 from Kulgam and 1 from Shopian tested positive.

27 travelers arriving at Kashmir were found positive today while 13 travelers to Jammu tested positive.

Till date, 1875262 tests have been carried out in J&K. The number of people that have tested positive among these stood at 84708 on Tuesday evening. Currently, 9866 people are recovering from the infection while 73502, 86.7 percent, have already recovered in the UT.