COVID19 | Drop in cases slight in Kashmir, steep in Jammu

As many as 532 people tested positive on Sunday and 8 people lost their lives in J&K. While J&K has been witnessing an overall drop in new infections, the pace of reduction is not the same in the two divisions.

In Kashmir, the number of severely sick patients has not reduced significantly due to the slow drop in new cases. On Sunday, 532 patients of COVID19 were confirmed in J&K. Of these, 177 were from Jammu while Kashmir had 355 cases. Between Jammu and Kashmir, a wide divide in the number of new infections has been recorded over the past two weeks. Since October 01, 7801 new cases have been confirmed in Jammu division. During the same time, 9390 cases have been confirmed in Kashmir. In the past ten days, the rise in cases has been much faster in Kashmir – 4006 as compared to 2346 in Jammu.

As a result, the number of patients admitted in hospitals of Kashmir is much higher than the number of patients admitted in the hospitals of Jammu division. Today, as per information bulletin issued by J&K Government, 516 designated COVID19 isolation beds were occupied in Kashmir division, while in Jammu, the number was 136.

The difference was more pronounced in terms of patients dependent on oxygen. In Kashmir, 376 patients were in hospitals on oxygen support, while in Jammu, the number was just 36. A senior health official said that the number of patients on oxygen support was a more accurate estimate of the disease burden. “The admissions can vary depending on the policy and practice in the health department as a majority of patients are not even brought to hospitals,” he said.

Official data reveals that the number of active cases in Jammu was 2358 currently, while in Kashmir, it was 5207. The total cases confirmed in Kashmir division till date stood at 55189. Of these, 49022 have recovered, 376 of them today.

The casualties reported from Kashmir division till date is 960, including 5 today. Three of the deceased were from Baramulla district. All three were admitted at SMHS Hospital, a health official said. He said those who succumbed to the viral illness today were a 60 year old male from Sopore, a 70 year old from Fatehpora Baramulla and a 70 year old from Baramulla. Two other fatalities also took place at SMHS Hospital – a 50 year old male from Kakapora Pulwama and a 65 year old female from Pakherpora Budgam.

In Jammu division, three deaths were reported on Sunday.

Most new cases, as has been the trend, were from Jammu and Srinagar cities.