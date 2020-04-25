Covid19 | Highest single day rise: 42 new cases in Kashmir

J&K had its highest single day spike in COVID19 cases today with 42 new cases taking the total of confirmed patients to 496 here. Anantnag contributed 23 cases to today’s tally.

Earlier this week, between 16 April and 21 April, the number of COVID19 cases reported daily stayed uniform in J&K. With 12 to 14 cases reported for six consecutive days, the “somewhat flattening curve” has taken an upward direction in the past four days. On 22 April, 27 cases were reported, the two following days having 27 and 20 cases.

Saturday’s spike is the steepest, all 42 cases are from Kashmir division. The day is the highest contributing single day to COVID19 toll in J&K till date.

District Anantnag had the maximum number of positives today. Dr S Saleem Khan, nodal officer COVID19 at Government Medical College Srinagar said 28 samples were found positive at CD Hospital lab today. “We had 21 positives from the district Saturday morning. Later in the day, two more tested positive from the district. Today’s positives from Anantnag are 23,” he said.

He further said five positive cases were reported from Srinagar district. “Two of these patients are from Bemina, one from Brein Nishat and one from Takanwari. Residence of one more person was being ascertained,” he said.

Dr Khan said none of the patients whose samples tested positive on Saturday was admitted in CD Hospital or SMHS Hospital. He said 459 samples had been tested at the lab in 24 hours and 96 more samples were under process when this report was filed.

14 samples among the 42 positives had been tested from SKIMS Viral Research and Diagnostic Lab (VRDL). Dr Farooq Jan, medical superintendent SKIMS said a total 431 samples had been tested in last 24 hours.

Of the positive cases, he said, seven were from Bandipora district three from Shopian district, three from Baramulla while one sample had been received from district Kupwara’s Handwara.

Principal Secretary to Government, Rohit Kansal, attributed the rise in positive cases to high number of tests being carried out. In a tweet he wrote, “Finally J&K breaks the 1000 test barrier – 1071 samples tested in last 24 hours.” He said the spike in testing also meant “more positives”.

With today’s positives, J&K’s total cases reached 496.

In the past four days, 116 samples have tested positive in J&K. Kashmir has reached 439 cases while Jammu division had 57 cases.