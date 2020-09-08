COVID19 | Highest spike of 1355 cases in J&K

With another big spike of 1355 COVID19 positive cases in 24 hours, Jammu and Kashmir has added 7,061 cases to its tally in the last six days, the total number of persons infected with this viral infection has crossed 45,000 mark.

The health officials informed that 16 patients died due to COVID19 in the last 24 hours in Jammu and Kashmir of which 8 deaths were reported from Jammu and 6 from Kashmir division taking the overall death toll to 836.

As per official figures, the Union Territory

witnessed the highest spike in the number of positive cases detected in a day. Two days back, J&K had recorded 1316 cases in a day. Among those tested positive include five doctors, seven pregnant ladies and scores of security personnel.

The Jammu division reported 785 cases on Tuesday and Kashmir region 570 cases. J&K’s total tally of COVID infected persons has reached 45,925.

Jammu district has reported 485 COVID cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of COVID positive cases is 6278. Jammu is the second worst hit after Srinagar where total positive cases are 10508.

According to official media bulletin, district wise break up of COVID cases on Tuesday was Srinagar 210, Baramulla 35, Pulwama 31, Budgam 94, Anantnag 44, Bandipora 32, Kupwara 53, Kulgam 10, Shopian 16, Ganderbal 45, Jammu 483, Rajouri 55, Kathua 31, Udhampur 59, Samba 20, Ramban 7, Doda 35, Poonch 43, Reasi 17 and Kishtwar 35.

Moreover, they said, 491 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and were discharged from various hospitals – 74 from Jammu Division and 417 from Kashmir Valley.

14 COVID deaths:

Jammu and Kashmir reported 14 deaths due to the viral respiratory infection on Tuesday.

According to health officials, six deaths occurred in Kashmir division and eight in Jammu division.

In Kashmir, two deaths were reported from Srinagar district, a 52-year non-local, a 85-year old female from Tengpora both died at SMHS. One death was reported from Baramulla district, a 73-year old male died at SKIMS. A resident of Pulwama also died due to COVID at SMHS. One death each was reported from Anantnag and Kupwara where a 45 year old male and 65 year old male died due to viral respiratory infection respectively.

In Jammu division, one death was reported from Jammu district, two in Doda, three in Rajouri, one each in Samba and Reasi.