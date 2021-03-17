Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: March 18, 2021, 12:58 AM

COVID19 | India records highest daily spike this year

Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: March 18, 2021, 12:58 AM
File Photo
File Photo

India recorded its highest daily tally of coronavirus cases this year with 28,903 new infections, taking the total COVID-19 tally to 1,14,38,734, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The death toll increased to 1,59,044 with 188 new fatalities, the highest in around two months, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Trending News
File Photo

Stalemate over as administration fixes mutton price at Rs 535 per kg

Representational Photo

IUST's Nursing College closed till March 23 after COVID-19 cases detected

File Photo

One-way LMV traffic from Jammu on Srinagar-Jammu highway tomorrow

Former J&K Chief Secretary Mir Nasrullah passes away

Registering an increase for the seventh day in a row, the total active caseload has increased to 2,34,406 which now comprises 2.05 per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 96.56 per cent, the data stated.

As many as 30,254 new infections were recorded in a span of 24 hours on December 13.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,10,45,284, while the case fatality rate has  dropped to 1.39 per cent, the data stated.

Latest News

Former PDP patron Muzzaffar Baig joins PC

File Photo: Mir Imran/GK

Altaf Bukhari welcomes 'more leaders joining political process'

The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi addressing at the launch of the pan India rollout of COVID-19 vaccination drive via video conferencing, in New Delhi on January 16, 2021. PIB

Need to take quick, decisive steps to stop emerging second peak of coronavirus: PM to CMs

With SoPs thrown to winds, COVID surging in J&K

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.It went past  60 lakh on September 28,  70 lakh on  October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29,  90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the ICMR, 22,92,49,784  samples have been tested up to March 16 with 9,69,021  samples being tested on Tuesday.

The 188 new fatalities include 87 from Maharashtra, 38 from Punjab, 15 from Kerala and 12 from Chhattisgarh.

A total of 1,59,044 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 52,996 from Maharashtra, 12,556 from Tamil Nadu, 12,403 from Karnataka, 10,945 from Delhi, 10,297 from West Bengal, 8,750 from Uttar Pradesh and 7,185 from Andhra Pradesh.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

“Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research,” the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

Related News