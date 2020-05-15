COVID19 | J&K crosses 1000 mark

J&K saw 30 new cases of COVID19 on Friday, the new cases pushing the tally of the viral illness here beyond 1000 mark to 1013.

From 500 cases on 28 April to 1000 cases on 15 May, it took J&K 17 days to double its COVID19 cases. Although, prior to that, case doubling was much faster, five days in first and second week of April, slowing down to a week and finally 15 days by the end of April.

Of the new cases, 21 were from Kashmir division, while nine were from Jammu division. Out of 30 cases reported today, 26 were travelers who had recently returned from outside J&K. Today’s positives included three children.

A 29 year old female admitted at surgical ICU of SMHS Hospital in critical condition has tested positive. The patient is a resident of Habba Kadal Srinagar, Dr S Saleem Khan, nodal officer COVID19 at GMC Srinagar said. “She is admitted as a case of septic shock,” he said.

The patient was put on ventilator following complictions after her surgery at the hospital. Dr Khan said the patient’s testing positive would require quarantine of many healthcare workers, including the staff of ENT department where she was operated. “We have started the process of identifying her contacts,” he said. He said the patient was shifted to CD Hospital

Dr Naveed Nazir Shah, head department of pulmonology at CD Hospital said the patient continued to be on ventilatory support.

An employee of GMC Srinagar – a gate keeper – has also tested positive. The gatekeeper is a 45-year old resident of Samba district.

At CD Hospital’s virology lab, 12 samples out of 655 processed in one day tested positive. Only two among these were from Kashmir division.

The lab found nine samples sent from outside Kashmir division positive. Two among these are males belonging to Jodhpur Rajasthan and Faridkote Punjab. The others include two samples from Ramban – a 38 year old female and 35 year old male, a 33 and a 35 year old male from Udampur, a 21 and 39 year old male from Kathua and 31 year old female from Nowshera Rajouri.

One person from Wokai village of Kulgam district also tested positive today. The person has history of recent travel.

At Viral Research and Diagnostic Lab of SKIMS Soura, where 1724 samples were tested in past 24 hours, eight were found to be positive for COVID19. Dr Farooq Jan, medical superintendent SKIMS said seven of these were people whose samples had been taken following their arrival from outside J&K. “These travelers were two children – a nine year old girl and an 11 year old boy and a 20 year old female and 40 year old male from Tangmarg Baramulla,” he said. In addition a 28 year old male from Mirgund Baramulla, and a 20 year old male from Sopore Baramulla also tested positive at the lab, he said. Sample of 23 year old female traveler from Bandipora was also among the cases reported positive from SKIMS lab. In addition a sample of a 22 year old fame, contact of COVID19 case from Ghout Tikno tested positive today at SKIMS.

Samples of 10 people, sent from JLNM Hospital tested positive today. These people had arrived from outside J&K recently, an official in health department said. These include a 4-year old child. Out of these ten, eight belong to district Srinagar while two are residents of district Kupwara.

Bulletin issued by J&K Government said 28 COVID19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals of Kashmir Division.