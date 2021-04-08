COVID19 | J&K Govt to impose night curfew in 8 districts

Amid spike in COVID19 cases across Jammu and Kashmir, the Lieutenant Governor administration has decided to impose night curfew from 10 pm to 6 am in the urban areas of 8 districts from April 9.

The night curfew will be imposed in five districts of Kashmir and three of Jammu division which have witnessed resurgence of COVID cases including Srinagar district which has witnessed highest increase over past couple of weeks.

“Directed the divisional administration to impose Corona curfew from 10 pm to 6 am in the urban areas of 8 districts affected by the recent COVID spike. These districts are Jammu, Udhampur, Kathua, Srinagar, Baramulla, Budgam, Anantnag and Kupwara,” tweeted the office of LG Manoj Sinha.

“The curfew will be in force in the municipal limits of the Urban Local Bodies of these districts. This will come into effect from Friday, 9 April 2021, 10 pm. Reasi District will be under close observation for any possible spikes in cases.”

Jammu and Kashmir has recorded over 4000 cases and 25 deaths due to the virus in April.

The health experts have been stressing on adherence to COVID protocols and restricting gatherings.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said night curfew has been an accepted experiment globally to contain the COVID19 spread and called for popularising such restrictions, which have already been imposed in various parts of the country, as ‘corona curfew’ to spread awareness among people.