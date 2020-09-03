Covid19 | J&K records biggest spike of 1079 cases

In a worrisome development, Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday recorded the highest ever single day Covid-19 spike with 1079 cases in which Jammu district alone contributed 484 positives.

First time, Jammu Division has recorded 622 cases which were more cases in comparison to Kashmir Valley where 457 people were found covid infected.

J&K’s tally today reached 39943.

On August 30, J&K had recorded the highest single-day spike of 786 cases with nine deaths including 354 cases from Jammu division and 432 cases from Kashmir division.

At least 12 people lost their battle against Covid-19 in the past 24 hours including eight in Kashmir Division and three in Jammu division. So far, 743 people have died due to covid infection in J&K and 665 were from Kashmir and 78 from Jammu division.

Jammu and Kashmir has 8441 active positive cases including 5431 in Kashmir and 3010 in Jammu division, whereas 30759 people have recovered and discharged from the hospitals after their successful treatment.

Officials said that out of 1012892 test results available, 972949 samples have been tested as negative till today.

Official figures disclosed that Srinagar reported 117 positive cases, Baramulla 14, Pulwama 33, Budgam 63, Anantnag 27, Bandipora 49, Kupwara 30, Kulgam 17, Shopian 28 and Ganderbal 57 positive cases. A total of 457 infected in Kashmir division, as per the official figures.

Meanwhile, Jammu district reported 484 cases, Rajouri 15, Kathua 21, Udhampur 16, Samba 26, Ramban 6, Doda 14, Poonch 8, Reasi 10, and Kishtwar 22 making a total of 622 positive cases in the division.