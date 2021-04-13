COVID19 | J&K reports 1269 new cases

Jammu and Kashmir has reported the highest single day spike of COVID19 this year with 1269 cases which includes 447 travellers.

As per the details shared by the health department, the rise in cases from mid March which health experts have called as the second wave is fast in comparison to the last year. Last year it took three months for daily cases to rise from 100 to 1200, this year it has reached 1200 cases in just 28 days.

Kashmir today recorded 687 cases out of which 117 are travellers, while Jammu division has reported 582 cases of which majority 330 are travellers.

J&K also reported three new fatalities. Two patients have died due to COVID in Jammu and one in Kashmir division.

The total deaths due to COVID19 in J&K is 2037, of which 1283 persons have died in Kashmir and 754 in Jammu division.

For the first time in the last eight months the number of active positive cases is 8681 of which majority of the active positive cases (5414) are in Kashmir division and remaining 3267 in Jammu division.

Srinagar has reported 423 new COVID cases of which 73 are travellers. The total number of positive cases reported so far is 32638, of which 3080 are active positive cases. Srinagar has also reported the highest number of 480 deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Following Srinagar, Udhampur district has reported the second highest number of new cases in J&K. The district has reported 265 COVID cases.

Baramulla has 98 cases, Budgam 42, Pulwama 28, Kupwara 24, Anantnag 29, Bandipora 12, Ganderbal 15, Kulgam 9, Shopian 7, Rajouri 17, Doda 2, Kathua 26, Samba 11, Kishtwar 0, Poonch 6, Ramban 2 and Reasi 62.