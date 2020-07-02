Covid19: J&K sees highest single-day jump of 10 deaths

In the highest one-day spike, J&K recorded 10 COVID19 deaths today— nine in Kashmir and one in Jammu—taking the death toll attributed to viral infection here to 117.

Five deaths were reported from SKIMS, Soura, here today out of which two are from Kulgam, two from Shopian and one from Sopore. Three deaths were reported from SMHS hospital and one from CD hospital. One death was reported from Doda of Jammu division.

A 55 year old male from Yaripora Kulgam admitted in SKIMS Soura on 22 June died late Wednesday night. “The deceased was a known case of hypertension and diabetes and had a brain swelling. He had tested positive,” said Dr Farooq Jan, MS SKIMS.

A 65 year old man from Tarigam Kulgam admitted on 23 June also died at the hospital. He had tested positive for COVID19 and bilateral pneumonia,” Dr Jan said. “The patient had acute respiratory distress and had been referred from GMC Anantnag,” he said adding that he died Thursday afternoon.

A 65 year old man from Sopore admitted to SKIMS on 22 June died in the wee hours of Thursday. The patient was suffering from hypertension, diabetes and pneumonia and was found to be COVID19 positive. He died due to a sudden cardio pulmonary arrest, Dr Jan said.

A 65 year old male patient from Nadigam Shopian died at 4 45 pm on Thursday. He had tested positive and was admitted at the hospital on Wednesday. “He had pneumonia, and was a known case of heart disease,” Dr Jan said adding that the cause of death was respiratory failure.

A few hours later, another patient admitted at the Institute died. He had been admitted to the hospital on 28 June and had tested positive for COVID19. The patient was diagnosed with COVID pneumonia and had history of a nerve disease. The patient was 75 years old and was a resident of Budgam.

Four deaths took place at GMC Srinagar’s two hospitals – Chest Diseases Hospital and SMHS Hospital.

Dr S Saleem Khan, nodal officer COVID19 at GMC Srinagar said a 60 year old man from Habba Kadal Srinagar died at Chest Diseases Hospital late night on Wednesday. The patient had been shifted to the hospital from SMHS Hospital on 29 June, he said and was suffering from underlying illnesses.

On Thursday morning, a resident of Wadwan Budgam, aged 75, died at SMHS Hospital. He said the patient had pneumonia and had tested COVID19 positive after admission to hospital on 1 July.

Another patient, a 65 year old from Batamaloo Srinagar also passed away around the same time. The patient had bilateral pneumonia and hypertension and tested positive for COVID19.

He said a 65 year old male patient from Kulgam died at SMHS Hospital late Thursday afternoon. “He had hypertension, diabetes and bilateral pneumonia,” Dr Khan said.

In Jammu division, one death was reported, the deceased a man in his 60s. The patient expired at base Hospital Udhampur.

The deaths pushed the COVID9 mortality up to reach 117 today, the highest rise for any day.