COVID19: J&K sees highest spike of 4650 cases

In a disturbing trend, Jammu and Kashmir recorded its biggest spike of 4650 Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, besides 37 persons died due to the viral respiratory illness. This is the first time that over 4000 cases have been recorded in a day.

A day ago, J&K witnessed the highest number of 51 deaths due to Covid.

Doctors are blaming the mutant virus type for the rising number of cases. Kashmir division is the worst hit as it reports the major portion of cases recorded in J&K.

On Tuesday, out of total 4650 Covid cases reported in J&K, 69 percent i.e. 3187 cases were reported from the Kashmir division and 1463 cases were recorded in Jammu division, taking the total tally of infection cases reported so far to 191869.

J&K reported 37 fatalities attributed to this virus, 25 patients succumbed in Jammu, 12 deaths in Kashmir, taking the total fatality count to 2458.

Among the fatalities reported in Kashmir division in last 24 hours due to Covid include a 57-year-old man from Sonwar Srinagar, a 50-year-old man from Pakherpora Budgam who died at SKIMS Soura, a middle-aged man from Pampore Pulwama, a 65-year-old from Anantnag, a 69-year-old man from Watergam Baramulla, an 82-year-old man from Hawal Srinagar, an 82-year-old man from Batamaloo, a 50-year-old woman from Shangus Anantnag, an 80-year-old man died at GMC Anantnag, a 55-year-old woman from Asham Bandipora.

Out of 37 deaths reported today, 10 died in GMC Jammu, 03 in GMC Rajouri, 01 in GMC Doda, 02 in CD Hosp Jmu, 01 in CIMS Jalandhar, 01 in KCGMC Karnal, 01 in SDH Mendhar, 01 in SMVDNH, Katra, 05 in Home (Brought Dead), 02 in CD Hosp Sgr, 01 in SKIMS Soura, 04 in SMHS Sgr, 01 in CHC Sopore, 02 in DH Pulwama, 01 in JLNM Srinagar and 01 in SKIMS Bemina.

Besides deaths, Srinagar district has recorded highest daily spike of 1311 cases. Anantnag district too witnessed a spike recording 417 cases, Baramulla 352, Budgam 386, Pulwama 240, Kupwara 96, Anantnag 417, Bandipora 107, Ganderbal 31, Kulgam 162, Shopian 85, Jammu 598, Udhampur 220, Rajouri 205, Doda 81, Kathua 134, Samba 50, Kishtwar 15, Poonch 72, Ramban 49 and Reasi 39.

With a surge in cases, the recovery rate has come down to 79 percent.

The total number of active cases in Jammu and Kashmir is 37,302 including 24,172 from Kashmir division and 13,130 from Jammu division.

With 1,878 more recoveries, the tally of total recoveries in Jammu and Kashmir has reached 152,109 which is 79.27 percent of the total cases.

As per the details, 2196 patients are admitted in hospitals, 1849 are on oxygen support and 107 on ventilator support