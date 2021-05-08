COVID19 | J&K sees worst ever death tally of 60

Jammu and Kashmir reported its worst death toll of 60 attributed to COVID19 including a Special Secretary to Government while 4788 cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

As per the officials, Special Secretary to Government, Finance Department, Dr Shamim Ahmad Wani died due to COVID-19 at GMC Jammu. The 54-year-old officer was admitted to GMC Jammu and breathed his last at around 11:30 hours, a senior doctor said.

The 1999-batch KAS officer was admitted to GMC Jammu. He had also served as Deputy Commissioner Kulgam, Executive Director J&K Infrastructure Development Finance Corporation and Commissioner State Taxes Department, besides other assignments.

As per the details shared by the health department, J&K reported the highest death tally of 60 on Saturday, of which majority of 42 patients succumbed in hospitals in the Jammu division, Kashmir division reported 18 COVID attributed deaths in the last 24 hours.

Among the COVID deaths reported in Kashmir include a 70-year-old man from Khansahib Budgam, a 76-year-old man from Srinagar, a 58-year-old man from Batwara, a 67-year-old woman from Batamaloo Srinagar, a 50-year old man from Banihal, an 80-year-old woman from Anantnag, a 68-year-old man from Nowpora Anantnag.

J&K’s total death toll due to COVID is 2672, of which 1533 deaths occurred in Kashmir division and 1139 in Jammu division.

As per the details, 16 died in GMC Jammu, 2 in GMC Rajouri, 2 in GMC Kathua, 2 in GMC Doda, 3 in ASCOMS JMU, 2 in CD Hospital Jammu, 1 in CH Udhampur, 2 in DH Udhampur, 1 in CHC Nowshera, 1 in DH Kishtwar, 1 in MH Satwari, 1 in SMVDNH Katra, 10 in home/ brought dead, 1 in SKIMS JVC Bemina, 2 in SKIMS Soura, 3 in SMHS Srinagar, 1 in CD Hospital Srinagar, 3 in DH Pulwama, 1 in DH Kulgam, 1 in JLNM Srinagar, 1 in CHC Kupwara, 2 in DCHC Chanapor and 1 in GMC Anantnag.

As per the details shared by health department, 4788 new positive cases of novel Coronavirus were reported, 1529 from Jammu division and 3259 from Kashmir division, taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 211742.

Srinagar reported 853 infections, Baramulla 470, Budgam 444, Pulwama 325, Kupwara 131, Anantnag 573, Bandipora 83, Ganderbal 55, Kulgam 237, Shopian 88, Jammu 634, Udhampur 181, Rajouri 247, Doda 22, Kathua 169, Samba 66, Kishtwar 23, Poonch 82, Ramban 63, and Reasi 42.

Moreover, 2500 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals including 910 from Jammu Division and 1590 from Kashmir Division.