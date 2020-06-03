COVID19: J&K total 2857 with 139 new cases

Continuing with the rise in positive cases of COVID19, 139 new cases were reported today in J&K. A pregnant doctor and 25 other pregnant women tested positive today.

Only 44 of the total 139 cases today are returnees from outside. Over the past week, the number of positive cases in J&K has been on a rise. In one week, since 29 May, 821 cases have added up to the tally, taking the total number to 2857. While initially the proportion of travelers among the total positives was high, the proportion has dropped in the past two days.

On 29 May, out of 113 positives, 92 were travelers. On 30 May, out of 177 cases, 100 were travelers. The data of 02 and 03 June shows a different trend. Out of 117 cases on 02 June, only 36 are travelers. On 03 June, out of 139 cases, only 44 are travelers.

However, over the week, the proportion of pregnant women among total cases is increasing. On Wednesday, 26 out of the 109 total cases reported from Kashmir division are pregnant women. On 02 June, 14 among the 117 reported cases were pregnant women.

A doctor posted in a Primary Health Center in Baramulla district tested positive today. The doctor, 38, is a resident of district Baramulla, Chief Medical Officer Baramulla, Dr Deeba Khan said. She is pregnant and one among the 17 pregnant women who tested positive from the district. Baramulla district had the highest proportion among expecting mothers found positive on Wednesday.

Srinagar district had the highest number of travelers testing positive today. Among 14 cases from the capital city, nine had been sampled upon their return from outside. Three travelers from Bandipora and two each from Baramulla and Budgam also tested positive. The total number of positive cases of travelers among 105 from Kashmir division was 16 today.

Two healthcare workers, one each from Baramulla and Kupwara and one guard posted in a quarantine center tested positive. In addition, the Chest Diseases Hospital tested samples sent from a security camp in Kupwara district, four of which tested positive.

The number of active positive cases in J&K reached 1816 while 34 deaths have taken place. Meanwhile the cumulative total of the recovered patients crossed 1000 today. With 54 recoveries, the total number of patients declared recovered reached 1007.