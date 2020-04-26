COVID19 | J&K total reaches 524 with 28 new cases

COVID19 toll in J&K crossed 500 mark with 28 new cases on Sunday, reaching 524. The newly confirmed cases include a pregnant woman and four people aged over 60 years.

From 407 cases on 22 April, COVID19 tally in J&K reached 524 on 26 April. The addition of 100 cases took four days. From 245 cases on 12 April to 523 cases on 26 April, it took J&K fourteen days to double COVID19 cases. The rate is far less than the rate during first and second week of April when cases doubled in five days. Thereafter, the cases did not double in five days but 100 new were added in five days. The next hundred cases were slower and accumulated in seven days.

With 524 cases, J&K stood at number 12 in terms of number of cases among states and UTs of India. As per information bulletin issued by J&K government, 13959 tests have been carried out in J&K till date. This translates into 1116 tests per million. The UT, as per information updated till 25 April, stood among the top five states and UTs vis-à-vis tests per million.

Prof Parvaiz A Koul, head department of internal and pulmonary medicine at SKIMS while lauding the intensified testing here said it was the only way to put the epidemic under control. However he expressed concern over sampling taking place in red zones only. “The best estimate would be random sampling, possibly in pooled manner to conserve resources,” he said.

With today’s new cases, all from red zones, Kashmir has 466 COVID19 confirmed cases. Of these, 110 have been reported recovered. Jammu has 58 cases, including 27 recoveries.

Principal secretary to Government, Rohit Kansal tweeted that high number (523) of positive cases must not daunt people. “It includes 137 recoveries too,” he wrote on the official twitter handle. He said the Government will continue to do “aggressive testing and strict containment” for which he sought support of people.

Among those that tested positive on Sunday, nine were from Anantnag, eight from Bandipora, seven from Baramulla, two from Srinagar and one from Kupwara.

While 16 of these had been reported from SKIMS, 11 had tested positive at CD Hospital laboratory.

Dr Farooq Jan, medical superintendent SKIMS said 373 samples had been tested in the past 24 hours at the VRDL lab of the Institute. 564 samples had been tested at CD Hospital lab, Dr S Saleem Khan, nodal officer COVID19 at GMC Srinagar said.

A pregnant woman from Srinagar was one of the two people that tested positive from Srinagar on Sunday. The patient is asymptomatic and has been admitted to JLNM Hospital.

In addition, four people aged 60 and above were also among the new cases. Three of these are from Anantnag and one from Bandipora.

Dr Khan said pregnant women and elderly people, those over 60 years of age are at high risk of developing COVID19 related complications. “This high risk group needs special care,” he said.

Two children aged five and eight from Anantnag and Bandipora have also tested positive.