COVID19 kills 3 more in J&K, toll 60

Three more deaths of elderly people took place in J&K on Sunday, their cause attributed to COVID19 infection. With this, the fatality of the viral infection in J&K has reached 60.

An 85-year old man from Kupwara district died at CD Hospital Sunday morning. Medical Superintendent CD Hospital, Dr Saleem Tak said the elderly male was shifted from SMHS Hospital late Saturday evening where he had been admitted the same day.

“He had tested COVID19 positive while he was in Kupwara,” Dr Tak said. He said the patient was suffering from chronic kidney diseases and had other underlying ailments. “He was admitted in our ICU and was critical,” he said.

With this death, the casualties of COVID19 in Kupwara district reached 4.

Late Sunday evening, a 76 year old resident of Zaina Kadal Srinagar died at SKIMS. Dr Faroq Jan, medical superintendent SKIMS said the deceased was admitted to JLNM Hospital since the beginning of this month. He had tested positive after his sample had been taken at Srinagar Airport on 29 May on his return from Saudi Arabia. “The patient was shifted to SKIMS from JLNM on 06 June as he was suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease, hypertension and diabetes” Dr Jan said adding that he had developed Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome. “He had been put on ventilator and died of cardio-respiratory arrest,” he said.

The third death took place in Jammu district taking the number of deaths in Jammu division to seven. A 69-year-old man from Gandhi Nagar died at GMC Jammu on Sunday. He had tested positive 16 days ago.

Late last night, a 60-year old Srinagar man, who was recovering well from COVID19 and was to be discharged on Sunday, died of a sudden cardiac arrest at SKIMS Bemina.

A 60-year old man from Shopian died at SMHS Hospital on Saturday, his sample testing positive for COVID19 late Saturday evening.

COVID19 fatality reached 60 in J&K today.