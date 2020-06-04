COVID19 positive Srinagar man dies at CD Hospital

A Srinagar man who was admitted for treatment of a disease other than COVID19 died today, two days after he tested positive for the viral infection.

The patient, 60, died at Chest Diseases Hospital where he had been shifted on 2 June, Dr Saleem Tak, medical superintendent CD Hospital said. Initially, the patient was admitted at SMHS Hospital and had been sampled for COVID19 testing. Dr Tak said the deceased had pleural effusion, a condition in which fluids get accumulated in the chest cavity and decreases the capacity and performance of lungs. He said the patient was on a ventilator and had been “very ill” for the past two days. “At around 11 am, the patient passed away,” he said.

Dr Tak said it was yet to be ascertained what caused pleural effusion in the patient.” It could have been due to a malignancy, a heart condition, a disease of pleura (layers surrounding lungs) or tuberculosis,” he said.

The death is the 35th in J&K attributed to COVID19 and 8th in district Srinagar.

Kashmir has borne the brunt of COVID19 fatalities, with 31 of the total reported from the division. The Jammu division has reported four deaths till date.