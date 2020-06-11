COVID19 recoveries exceed new cases today

With 67 positives and 149 patients recovering, the number of COVID19 recoveries exceeded new cases on Thursday. The total number of reported cases has reached 4574 in J&K.

Of the new cases, 43 are from Kashmir division and 24 from Jammu division. On Thursday, the maximum number of cases was reported from Anantnag. The district, with 13 new cases today had a returnee testing positive. As per information by district health authorities most of the new cases were contacts of three COVID19 cases reported earlier from Kathsoo, Bagi Nowgam and Kadipora. A female from Malaknag Anantnag, who had reported at a health facility with COVID19 symptoms, has also been found positive for the viral infection.

District Srinagar with eight new cases today has neared 500 case mark of reported cases. The total number of cases reported from Srinagar stands at 497. It includes 184 travelers, currently 334 cases are active.

Of the new cases from the district, three are healthcare workers. One of these is a doctor working at SKIMS, while two others are working at Lal Ded Hospital.

Two people are those who have had contact with COVID19 positive people, while one CRPF personnel stationed in Srinagar has also tested positive.

Pulwama district had nine new cases. Most of these are contacts of known COVID19 cases. Two policemen from the district tested positive today. The district which for long stayed as a ‘green’ district now has 165 active cases of COVID19. A total of 199 cases have been reported from the district till date.

Bandipora had four new cases, two of these returnees from Jammu. One patient from the district admitted at SKIMS has tested positive as well, SKIMS information handout said.

Two samples from Kulgam tested positive today. These were contacts of the CRPF personnel who lost life to the viral illness at SKIMS on 7 June. The total number of contacts of the deceased person testing positive reached 30 with these two new cases. A traveler from Ganderbal also tested positive.

Dr Farooq Jan, medical superintendent SKIMS said only one sample out of 312 received from Srinagar Airport on 10 June tested positive. This person, he said, belonged to Anantnag. He said apart from the samples received from the Airport, 1503 other samples sent by district health administrations tested negative.

At the virology lab of SKIMS Medical College Hospital, eight samples tested positive out of 485 processed. Dr Riyaz Untoo, principal SKIMS MC said the COVID19 only hospital has performed 28 deliveries till date. “Out of these, 15 are normal deliveries, while 13 are caesarean sections,” he said. He said 410 COVID19 positive patients have been admitted to the hospital till date.

At CD Hospital virology lab, 319 samples were processed out of which 14 were reported as positive.

The number of patients declared recovered today stood at 149. Of these, 30 are from Jammu while 119 are from Kashmir division. The total number of recovered patients reached 1820 with these recovered patients. The number of active positive cases in J&K reached 2702.