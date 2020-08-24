COVID19 restrictions reimposed in Baramulla

Baramulla administration today decided to re-impose covid19 lockdown across the district for five days from Tuesday.

The decision has been taken following surge in the COVID 19 positive cases. The district has so far recorded 97 pandemic deaths and 2640 positive cases.

An order issued said that all shops across the district shall remain closed and there shall be complete restrictions on public transport including cabs and auto rickshaws. However, the SRTC buses will ply on designated routes as per routine.

The Assistant Road Transport Officer (ARTO) has been directed to ensure that transporters don’t violate restrictions.

The people involved in agriculture, horticulture activities or development projects have been asked to strictly adhere to SOPs while doing their activities. The law enforcing agencies have been asked to allow the movement of the manpower connected with these activities.

As per the order, the vehicles carrying vegetables, fruits will be allowed to move freely.

The banks too had been asked to restrict their work to government specific works only.

Senior officers, both civil and police, have been asked to ensure the implementation of the lockdown.