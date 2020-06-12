Covid19 scare | MCH Anantnag records sharp decline in admission of pregnant women

Amid surge in coronavirus cases, the number of admissions in the Maternity and Childcare Hospital (MCH) Anantnag has seen a consistent fall.

“Even as last week the authorities took over the John Bishop Hospital, Sarnal, and designated it for Covid-19 positive pregnant women, this has not made any difference either,” medicos at the hospital told Greater Kashmir.

They said that minimal deliveries including normal and caesarean sections are being conducted in the hospital these days.

The data available with Greater Kashmir indicate that there has been fifty percent fall in the number of LSSC surgeries in the 120 bedded MCH.

MCH, the sole maternity hospital of south Kashmir, caters to the four districts of Anantnag, Kulgam, Pulwama, Shopian as well as Pir Panchal region.

“On Wednesday, only eight LSCC surgeries were conducted in 24 hours, and the following day it came down to five only,” the figures reveal.

On Friday, when this report was being filed only two caesarean sections were conducted in the hospital. “On routine days, the hospital would conduct at least twenty LSCS,” a health official said.

A medic said that the people should avail the facility after taking the necessary precautions. “What we are observing is that even the poor prefer private hospitals. This should not happen at all,” he said.

The medic explained that the virus was fragile and once the facility is fumigated there is nothing to worry about.

Medical Superintendent (MS) MCH, admitted there has been a drop in admissions in the hospital. “Yes, that has happened during this pandemic, but it is not so less,” he said.

The MS asked emergency patients not to hesitate in seeking treatment in the hospital. “The hospitals in peripheries, however, should ensure there is no unnecessary referral at the same time,” he advised.