Covid19 | SMC Corporator among 17 new cases, total 743

J&K saw 17 new cases of COVID19 on Tuesday, the total number of cases reported till date reaching 743. A corporator of Srinagar Municipal Corporation has also tested positive.

The COVID19 new case tally saw a slight dip today. In the past 14 days, daily new cases have stayed under 20 on just three days.

Srinagar district had four new cases today, among them a corporator of SMC. The corporator is brother of a man who had travelled to Srinagar without requisite permissions on 25 April and had been traced by administration. His sample had tested positive on May 2.

Following SMC corporator’s report, his 22 high risk contacts were identified and put under administrative quarantine at two facilities in Srinagar, an official in health and medical education department said. He added that contact tracing was going on and around 30 more people were expected to be traced soon. He said some high ranking officials of the corporation had self quarantined.

Apart from the corporator, three other cases from Srinagar were from Rainawari area. Dr S Saleem Khan, nodal officer COVID19 at GMC Srinagar said all of these were from a single family – a mother and her two sons aged 7 and 13 years. The trio are contacts of a patient recently confirmed from the area. Rainawari is emerging as a major hotspot in Srinagar, Dr Khan said.

Dr Qazi Haroon, OSD to director health services Kashmir said the area had 19 active positive cases of the viral illness, the highest for any area in Srinagar currently.

Herpora Shopian is the largest single village hotspot among all districts with 58 patients, he said. He added

that Anantnag villages of Nowgam, Kotihar and Sombroona was also a major hotspot having over 75 patients.

Shopian district had six new cases today. Five of these are from Herpora Shopian, and one from Manzimpora village. The district has so far reported 89 cases of COVID19.

District Bandipora had two new cases of COVID19, including a six year old boy from Naidkhai village. This district has reported the highest number of COVID19 cases in Kashmir, a total of 132. District Baramulla also reported one case today, the total from the district reaching 104.

Three cases were reported from Jammu division, the total number of cases from the division 65 now.

“We have two positive cases from Jammu district and one from Udhampur,” National Health Mission, Director, Bhupinder Kumar told Greater Kashmir.

“We are tracing contacts of two positive persons from Jammu. Udhampur patient had returned from Punjab,” he added.

One case was also reported from Anantnag district, a female aged 30 years.

Dr Farooq Jan, medical superintendent SKIMS, said 898 samples were tested at the Institute in past 24 hours, while Dr Khan said 838 samples had been tested by CD Hospital lab. A total of 1736 samples tested and reported in a day is the highest number till date for any day.

Information bulletin issued by J&K government said 17 people had today recovered from the viral infection taking the total of recoveries to 320.