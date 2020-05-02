COVID19 test mandatory for stranded J&K residents

J&K will take 3000 samples for COVID19 testing every day of the people arriving into the UT after being evacuated from other states where they have been stranded since lockdown began on 24 March. Only those that test negative will be allowed to proceed home.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole said around 15000 people are expected to return to Kashmir from other states and UTs in coming days. He said each one of them will be tested for COVID19 before being allowed to proceed home. “It is very important for us to be extra cautious in coming days. A lot of people will be tested, those who have been out of J&K and we may have cases rising,” he said.

Pole said once all the stranded people have been brought back and their samples tested, then the trend of COVID19 in Kashmir will be clear.

He said zoning as red, orange and green was a dynamic classification. “We will revisit our strategy when we have a better picture of the situation when those who have been outside are also tested,” he said.

Financial Commissioner Health and Medical Education (FC H&ME), Atal Dulloo said that 3000 samples of stranded residents will be taken each day in coming days. He said while a majority of sampling will take place at Lakhanpur, facilities were being prepared at Samba and in Kashmir division.

Those arriving from outside will not be put into two week quarantine as has been the trend. “Once the result of their samples is ready, which may take a couple of days, those testing negative will be allowed home,” Dulloo said. He added that positive cases will be handled as per the protocol in a designated health facility.

FC H&ME said that four testing labs in J&K will test samples of these passengers and if required, samples will be sent to outside labs as well. “Testing is the best possible way forward to combat COVID19,” he said.

J&K Government has said 100 buses have been put into service to transport J&K residents stranded outside the UT.