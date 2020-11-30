COVID19 tests cross 3 lakh mark in J&K

Healthcare workers have borne the brunt of COVID19 pandemic in Kashmir where 365 doctors have been found positive for SARS-CoV2 till date, among 1038 healthcare workers.

On Monday, the number of positive cases in J&K saw a drop owing to reduced sampling on Sunday. As per official statistics, a little over 19000 samples were collected on Sunday for testing with Rapid Antigen Kits and RT-PCR. The number of samples was approximately 10,000 lower than the sampling on Saturday. Till Monday afternoon, from March this year, over 3 lakh samples have been tested in the UT. Official bulletin on COVID19 stated that 3014877 samples have been tested across the UT.

Among the samples tested in the past 24 hours and reported today, 370 were found positive. Of these, 181 were from Jammu and 189 from Kashmir division.

Out of the 110224 people who have tested positive out of the 3 lakh samples, 1038 have been healthcare workers from Kashmir division, official data on the pandemic reveals.

Dr Qazi Haroon, OSD directorate of health services Kashmir for COVID19 said that 365 of these healthcare workers are doctors.

He said many doctors have also lost lives due to the pandemic in Kashmir and many more in Jammu. Healthcare workers are at the forefront of the pandemic and although steps have been taken to increase their safety, they have been found infected quite often, he said. “We are trying to sample healthcare workers regularly,” he said.

Data also reveals that 1882 pregnant women have tested positive in Kashmir division. Pregnant women are tested as a focus group in Kashmir upon orders of the Government. As a protocol, a woman in the 34th week of pregnancy or later is to be compulsorily tested “to ensure safety of the patient and healthcare workers”.

Today, nine people were reported to have lost life due to COVID19, three of these from Kashmir division. The deceased were a 58 year old male from Qazigund Kulgam admitted at SKIMS Soura. A 65 year old male from Arampora Bandipora admitted at SMHS Hospital and a 70 year old male from Chattergam Budgam admitted also admitted at the same hospital were also among the COVID19 casualties reported on Monday in Kashmir division.

In Jammu, six people were reported to have lost life due to the viral illness.