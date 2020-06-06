CoVID19|3 more deaths in Kashmir, 1 in Jammu

COVID19 today claimed four more lives in J&K, three in Kashmir division and one in Jammu division, the highest single day death count here. With these, the total death count attributed to the viral illness in J&K has risen to 40.

Late Saturday evening a 70-year old COVID19 positive man from Srinagar admitted at JLNM Hospital passed away. JLNM is a level-II COVID19 designated facility. The man, Dr Roshan Din Kasana medical superintendent of the hospital said, was stable during the past few days. “Today, he had a very fast deterioration, and died suddenly, in some minutes,” Dr Kasana said.

With this death, Srinagar’s COVID19 death toll reached 10, the highest among all districts.

Earlier in the day, a 70-yr old Shopian man who had tested positive and was admitted at Chest Diseases Hospital died. Dr Saleem Tak, medical superintendent of the hospital said the patient was suffering from bilateral pneumonia. He said the patient had tested positive for COVID19 in Shopian and had been shifted earlier in the day in a sick condition. “He died at around 3 pm,” Dr Tak said.

A 72-yr old Handwara man, admitted to SMHS Hospital on Saturday noon with bilateral pneumonia and “multiple underlying ailments” died soon after. Dr Nazir Chaudhary, medical superintendent SMHS Hospital said the deceased was suspected to have COVID19 and his sample, expedited for testing for handing over the body, confirmed it. “He was very sick when he was brought here. He could not be resuscitated,” Dr Chaudhary said.

The three deaths that took place in Kashmir division raised the death toll in the division to 35.

In Jammu division, a fresh COVID19 death was reported today. The deceased, a 62-year old female was admitted at GMC Jammu. She died early Saturday morning. This death took the Jammu COVID19 death toll to 5.

J&K’s cumulative COVID19 death toll stood at 40 on Saturday when this report was filed.

Srinagar district has recorded 10 deaths, followed by Baramulla and Anantnag with eight and five deaths respectively. Kulgam, one of the worst affected districts by COVID19 in terms of cases, has recorded four deaths. Budgam has witnessed two COVID19 deaths, while one death has taken place in Bandipora.