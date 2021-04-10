COVID19|Jammu and Kashmir reports 1005 new cases, 492 in Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 1005 COVID cases on Saturday, the highest single day spike in the last six months. With this, the number of cases reported in April has crossed 6000.

As per the details shared by the health department, six fatalities were reported on Saturday, five in Jammu and one in Kashmir division.

Out of the total 1005 cases reported on Saturday, 154 are travellers. Kashmir reported 706 cases and Jammu division 299. Srinagar district has reported 492 cases, which is around 48 percent of the total cases in the last 24 hours.

In the last 10 days, the number of cases reported in J&K is 6054 which is twice the number of cases reported last month.

The number of active positive cases from April 1 has also increased manifold. On April 1, the number of active positive cases was 2874 which has now increased to 6755. The increased active positive cases mean more rush in the hospitals.

Apart from Srinagar district, Jammu is the second district of J&K which has reported above 100 cases today.

As per the official details, Baramulla has reported 93 cases, Budgam 25, Pulwama 31, Kupwara 14, Anantnag 32, Bandipora 5, Ganderbal 3, Kulgam 8, Shopian 3, Jammu 183, Udhampur 17, Rajouri 2, Doda 2, Kathua 20, Samba 11, Kishtwar 0, Poonch 2, Ramban 4 and Reasi 58.

The total number of COVID cases in Jammu and Kashmir has reached 137475 cases since the outbreak of the pandemic. So far, 2029 people have died in J&K.

Moreover, 359 more COVID19 patients have recovered including 102 from Jammu and 257 from Kashmir.